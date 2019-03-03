Dear Abby | Once-close sibling drifts away after nephew’s birth

Dear Abby: I have always been close to my oldest brother and his wife. Ever since I had my first child two years ago, they have become distant. My brother has gotten angry at me over how I feed my son (I don’t give him sweets), and says he will no longer be around me if food is involved. He’s late to return emails I send. This hurts immensely.
My brother is a straight shooter. When I asked him if I did something to offend him, he said no, but his behavior suggests otherwise. I feel like by having children, I have lost part of my family. Is there anything I can do? – Sad Sis in California
Dear Sis: Because your brother is a “straight shooter,” get to the point and tell him you are hurt because of the change in his behavior. Then ask him to explain what’s going on. Unless you know for sure what has caused it, there is nothing you can do.
Dear Abby: I have been married for two years and everything is great. The only thing that’s bothering me is my husband has never asked me about my past lovers – never asked how many or any other details. I have had quite a past. I feel bad because I feel like I’m hiding it from him. Should I forget about it, unless he mentions it? Even then, I’m afraid to tell him the real number. – Torn Up in the East
Dear Torn Up: You were entitled to have a life before you met the man you eventually married. Your past is over. Concentrate on your present. Your husband obviously loves you exactly the way you are. Your history has made you the person you are.
Dear Abby: I need help. I am a middle school drama teacher. Five years ago, one of my eighth graders and a friend snuck out late at night during a sleepover. While attempting to cross an interstate highway, my student was struck by a car and killed.
A few days ago, as I was clearing space off an old external hard drive, I found a 90-second video of my deceased student doing a play audition a couple of months before her demise. It is a close-up and very clear. It’s probably one of the last videos of her with such high quality. My question is, five years after her funeral, should I reach out to her parents or would that be too painful for them? – Reaching Out
Dear Reaching Out: I’m glad you asked. Contact the parents, tell them about your discovery and ask whether they would like to have it. I would be very surprised if they didn’t. They will probably regard it as an unexpected gift.
- Police respond to shots fired at residence near Mission Bank
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Update: Kingman man shot in standoff on New Mexico highway
- Column
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Bat tests positive for rabies in Havasu
- Winter weather shuts down city, business, roads
- City could face yet another lawsuit
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- I-40 UPDATE: Man dies of gunshot wound at Exit 51 off-ramp
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- BREAKING: Possible escaped inmate in downtown area
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Police activity shuts down Interstate 40 westbound Exit 51 off-ramp
- Obituary
- SECOND STORM UPDATE: Section of Route 66 closed
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
06
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
06
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
08
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*