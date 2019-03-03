Effort underway to restore the World War I Monument at the Mohave County Superior Courthouse

Businesses, organizations and individuals all throughout Mohave County came together in 1928 to erect a monument dedicated to those who served in World War I. Now that the passage of time and a few bad actors have led to the deteriorating condition of the monument, there’s a group of veterans leading another community effort, this time to restore the World War I monument at the Mohave County Superior Courthouse.

Bob Wallace, director of the Arizona Military Order of Devil Dog Charities, may live in Prescott now, but he grew up in Kingman. He remembers the monument being a focal point and source of pride for the City, and spoke fondly about how he and his friends, and the rest of Kingman for that matter, would gather near the monument to socialize and receive treats during the holidays. But the importance of the monument and what it stood for was never far from thought for Wallace.

“The monument was to recognize the service and dedication of those young kids that went to WWI,” he said. “They were 18, 19-year-old. This monument is for the memory of those folks that went into what they call the ‘War to end all wars’ and preserved the planet.”

Wallace said the monument, which was designed by E.M. Viquesney, remained in great condition from the time it went up in May 1928 all the way through his childhood in the late 1950s and early ‘60s. And it stayed that way, he said, up until the 1990s.

That’s when the Colt machine gun “Potato Digger” was stolen from the monument. The gun sat between the monument’s soldier and sailor, and was never recovered. Now the years have taken their toll on the monument, with alkali and silica deposits being prominent. Its backside is almost completely covered in vines.

“I was shocked to see it this way and disappointed that it wasn’t maintained properly,” Wallace said. “The memories of these gentlemen that did so much for us, not to respect them with a proper monument that is maintained and taken care of is very disappointing.”

Wallace wants to return the memorial to its former glory, and plans on accomplishing that goal in the same way as those who dedicated it in May 1928. Wallace said the American Legion took the lead back then, and went out to the whole community to raise support and funds for the project.

“So we’re doing the same thing now,” Wallace said. “We’re trying to go out to the community to get everybody involved.”

Wallace said $5,000 has already been collected and that $20,000 is needed to complete the work. If more than $20,000 is raised, Wallace said excess funds would go to a memorial for Private Sam Swaskegame, a Hualapai soldier who died in World War I about one month before the armistice was signed in November 1918.

“First of all, we’re going to replace the missing machine gun with an exact replica made of copper and bronze,” he said. “That’s being done by a world renowned sculptor out of Sedona. His name is Clyde ‘Ross’ Morgan.”

Then the alkali and silica will be removed from the monument, and the landscaping will be spruced up. Wallace said he’d also like to have some additional lighting at the monument. He also plans on purchasing surveillance cameras.

“If the person is still around that stole that machine gun, if he wants to come back and mess with this one, or if somebody else wants to take it, just be advised that we will hunt you down,” Wallace warned. “It’s not just stealing something of monetary value, it’s stealing the dignity of the monument. These people have been dead for 100 years and you’re taking their dignity.”

Wallace has a list comprised of 145 groups and organizations he plans to reach out to for the fundraising effort. There’s even a class competition, with former classes of Mohave County Union High School competing to see which can raise more money. He said if the restoration comes as a result of a community effort, if everyone has “a little skin in the game,” more people will visit and have pride in the monument.

“The idea is for everybody from Kingman, Chloride, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City, all around, to help out a little bit and to share in the pride of giving the monument the dignity it deserves,” Wallace said.

Wallace hopes to hold a rededication ceremony either on the anniversary of the Battle of Belleau Wood in June or on Veterans Day Nov. 11.

Those with questions or who want to contribute to the effort can contact Bob Wallace at 928-237-9358 or wallacerm@cox.net. Tax deductible donations can be sent to Az MODD Charities, 4435 N. Stardust Road, Kingman AZ 86409. Donations can also be made to the PayPal account azmoddcharities@cox.net.