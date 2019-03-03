‘Green Book’ tells a story of America’s past

Now here's a theme you don't see much anymore. No glitz, glamour, CGI or lasers here. Just a simple movie with a simple theme we've all heard or read before. It just works. Apart from whatever awards it was given and why, “Green Book” is simply enjoyable without being preachy or militant in its views.

Set in the early 1960s America where social norms are slowly being broken. Oh if they only knew what was going to happen in a few years: think flower power and hippies. This is a story about a gifted concert-pianist Dr. Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali) and the driver he hires, Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen) to take him to various venues to play in concert halls and rich peoples' homes.

Lip is a bouncer of sorts working at a club frequented by organized crime types. The club gets closed for a while and he's looking for work. Although he had ingratiated himself with the local crime boss, he shies away from that type of lucrative, but possibly illegal, work. Lip is not well-educated, speaks in the local lingo and is quite satisfied staying in his local neighborhood. But he has a wife Dolores (Linda Cardellini) and two sons to whom he's very loyal to and will do anything to support. Lip comes home one day to find several friends and relatives at his house. He asks why they were there and they pointed to two black plumbers and said they were here to watch out for Dolores. A sublime way of saying they didn't trust blacks. Dolores had given the plumbers some water to drink. Lip takes the used glasses and throws them away, as if the contamination couldn't just be washed away.

A friend contacts Lip and tells him of a legitimate job he may be interested in. Lip goes to the address above Carnegie Hall to meet Dr .Don Shirley. Doc, as Lip refers to him, is quite black. The office is lavish with what could be museum pieces throughout. Doc comes out in a flowing robe, with gold inlay details, wearing gold chains and sits on an elevated throne, looking down upon Lip.

Already you can see how this movie is going to go. Lip's stereotypical view of blacks is upended by Doc, who speaks quite clearly with an expansive vocabulary and who projects that his position in life is so much higher than Lip's, but without saying as much. The job is explained to Lip. He initially refuses. Later Doc and Lip reach a compromise and Lip agrees to drive Doc to his locations and to take care of any trouble and details that come along.

The trip takes them from New York City to the south and to the deep south where Lip witnesses how differently black people are treated. I have to credit Mortenson's acting ability for being able to portray the shock of what he sees, how he understands the problem and how he helps deal with it in only the ways he knows how. Meanwhile, while faced with indignities galore, (like being the star performer yet shuffled off to a closet to eat away from white people).

You see an evolution of Lip's character as well as the developing friendship between the Lip and Doc. Lip steps in to defend Doc and sometimes Doc steps in to defend Lip.

The movie isn't preachy. It just offers a story. There are no militant activists yelling one way or the other. You the audience witness the story as it plays out and take from it what you will. It is based on a true story. It also offers a glimpse into America's past, which I hope we have grown from.

It runs a quick 130 minutes and is rated PG-13. It's entertaining, informative and you get to care for the characters. I'll give “Green Book” 4 out of 5 Miners.