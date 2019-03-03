Licenses & Permits | March 4, 2019

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 21:
Black Hat Properties: 1901 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.
Douglas Arthur Taylor: 3340 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; $2,101.
Cirks Construction: 3765 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $1,045.
City of Kingman Engineering: 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.
William Shaw: 717 Stowell Ave., Kingman; annual maintenance; zero dollars.
Barkhurst Electric: 1716 Detroit Ave., Kingman; electric; $44.
Walker Service Electric: 1726 Miami Ave., Kingman; electric; $89.
Walker Service Electric: 2423 Louise Ave., Kingman; electric; $460.
Truelove Plumbing: 484 El Rancho Drive, Kingman; gas; zero dollars.
Big Red Construction: 3728 N. Arizona St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
Big Red Construction: 1740 Lucille Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,055.
Big Red Construction: 3224 N. Sage St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,255.
Angle Homes: 3889 Cheyenne Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,235.
Main Construction: 4755 Shane Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,244.
Big Red Construction: 1736 Lucille Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
Angle Homes: 2115 Cherokee Circle, Kingman; new SFR; $4,500.
Big Red Construction: 3735 N. Nevada St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
Big Red Construction: 2703 Mountain Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,151.
Big Red Construction: 1744 Lucille Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
Big Red Construction: 1732 Lucille Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
Big Red Construction: 3734 N. Arizona St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
Big Red Construction: 2711 Mountain Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,151.
Big Red Construction: 2707 Mountain Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,151.
Big Red Construction: 2715 Mountain Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,151.
K Squared: 3595 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,040.
Big Red Construction: 1748 Lucille Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.
Big Red Construction: 1728 Lucille Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,055.
Nancy Esquibel: 222 Oak St., Kingman; remodel; $812.
Signs Plus: 3765 Stockton Hill Road Ste. A, Kingman; attached to building; $275.
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 22:
Route 66 Plumbing: 2900 E. Jagerson Ave, Kingman; gas line replacement.
Clara Carr: 3412 N. Hunt Road, Golden Valley; electric upgrade 200 amp.
Mam Plumbing: Mohave Valley; gas line.
