Licenses & Permits | March 4, 2019

Originally Published: March 3, 2019 7:24 p.m.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 21:

Black Hat Properties: 1901 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

Douglas Arthur Taylor: 3340 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; $2,101.

Cirks Construction: 3765 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $1,045.

City of Kingman Engineering: 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

William Shaw: 717 Stowell Ave., Kingman; annual maintenance; zero dollars.

Barkhurst Electric: 1716 Detroit Ave., Kingman; electric; $44.

Walker Service Electric: 1726 Miami Ave., Kingman; electric; $89.

Walker Service Electric: 2423 Louise Ave., Kingman; electric; $460.

Truelove Plumbing: 484 El Rancho Drive, Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

Big Red Construction: 3728 N. Arizona St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 1740 Lucille Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,055.

Big Red Construction: 3224 N. Sage St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,255.

Angle Homes: 3889 Cheyenne Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,235.

Main Construction: 4755 Shane Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,244.

Big Red Construction: 1736 Lucille Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Angle Homes: 2115 Cherokee Circle, Kingman; new SFR; $4,500.

Big Red Construction: 3735 N. Nevada St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 2703 Mountain Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,151.

Big Red Construction: 1744 Lucille Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 1732 Lucille Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 3734 N. Arizona St., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 2711 Mountain Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,151.

Big Red Construction: 2707 Mountain Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,151.

Big Red Construction: 2715 Mountain Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,151.

K Squared: 3595 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,040.

Big Red Construction: 1748 Lucille Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $3,951.

Big Red Construction: 1728 Lucille Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,055.

Nancy Esquibel: 222 Oak St., Kingman; remodel; $812.

Signs Plus: 3765 Stockton Hill Road Ste. A, Kingman; attached to building; $275.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 22:

Route 66 Plumbing: 2900 E. Jagerson Ave, Kingman; gas line replacement.

Clara Carr: 3412 N. Hunt Road, Golden Valley; electric upgrade 200 amp.

Mam Plumbing: Mohave Valley; gas line.

