OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, March 04
Weather  47.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

MCC, City host Tech Recycling Event

“Since we started with the City in November 2014, over 71,000 pounds of recyclables have been collected,” Goldberg said. (Daily Miner file photo)

“Since we started with the City in November 2014, over 71,000 pounds of recyclables have been collected,” Goldberg said. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: March 3, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Members of the community can start sifting through their old technology to decide what should stay and what should go, as Mohave Community College and the City of Kingman are again partnering for a Technology Recycling Event set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 9 at the City Public Works yard, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Residents of the Kingman area are encouraged to bring their old, broken and unused computers and technology devices to the Public Works yard. However, due to recycling costs, televisions will not be accepted at the March 9 event.

“The cost to recycle those has gotten really high because of the dangerous chemicals in those televisions, so we’re going to hold off on that this time because it’s started to be a fairly significant cost,” explained Andra Goldberg, MC4 club advisor for the Neal Campus-Kingman chapter. “They have to pay the recycling companies for those items, the other items are accepted for free.”

Car batteries and other items containing Freon will not be accepted, either.

Items that can be accepted include computer monitors and components, records MP3 and video players, DVD and VHS players, digital cameras, radios, telephones and printers.

According to an MCC press release, the club and City usually collect more than 3,000 pounds of computers, printers, and technology recyclables at these events.

For those wanting to get rid of computer hard drives, Goldberg said members of the computer club smash those drives at the event, so people need not worry about handing them over.

“Since we started with the City in November 2014, over 71,000 pounds of recyclables have been collected,” Goldberg said.

She also noted that collected recyclables are not shipped overseas, but rather go to a company certified by the Department of Environmental Quality.

Questions can be directed to Goldberg at 928-692-3015 or at agoldberg@mohave.edu.

“Please bring us your technology to recycle rather than just throwing it in the trash,” Goldberg said. “It will be safely recycled and it’s so much better for the environment to do it this way. We’re glad to help.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Recycle unused, broken technology
MCC, City hold Tech Recycling Drive
Kingman: MC4, city team up to recycle old electronics
Old computers and such have a place to go
MCC technology recycling event is March 26

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
06
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
06
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
08
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy