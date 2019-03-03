MCC, City host Tech Recycling Event

KINGMAN – Members of the community can start sifting through their old technology to decide what should stay and what should go, as Mohave Community College and the City of Kingman are again partnering for a Technology Recycling Event set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 9 at the City Public Works yard, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Residents of the Kingman area are encouraged to bring their old, broken and unused computers and technology devices to the Public Works yard. However, due to recycling costs, televisions will not be accepted at the March 9 event.

“The cost to recycle those has gotten really high because of the dangerous chemicals in those televisions, so we’re going to hold off on that this time because it’s started to be a fairly significant cost,” explained Andra Goldberg, MC4 club advisor for the Neal Campus-Kingman chapter. “They have to pay the recycling companies for those items, the other items are accepted for free.”

Car batteries and other items containing Freon will not be accepted, either.

Items that can be accepted include computer monitors and components, records MP3 and video players, DVD and VHS players, digital cameras, radios, telephones and printers.

According to an MCC press release, the club and City usually collect more than 3,000 pounds of computers, printers, and technology recyclables at these events.

For those wanting to get rid of computer hard drives, Goldberg said members of the computer club smash those drives at the event, so people need not worry about handing them over.

“Since we started with the City in November 2014, over 71,000 pounds of recyclables have been collected,” Goldberg said.

She also noted that collected recyclables are not shipped overseas, but rather go to a company certified by the Department of Environmental Quality.



Questions can be directed to Goldberg at 928-692-3015 or at agoldberg@mohave.edu.

“Please bring us your technology to recycle rather than just throwing it in the trash,” Goldberg said. “It will be safely recycled and it’s so much better for the environment to do it this way. We’re glad to help.”