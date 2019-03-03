MEC offers grant to schools for a renewable energy project

KINGMAN – Schools have the opportunity to receive a grant for a renewable energy project.
Mohave Electric Cooperative is offering a $5,000 grant to one school in its service area. MEC serves Hualapai Mountains, Valle Vista, Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Wikieup, Hackberry and Peach Springs.
Zen Mocarski, MEC spokesperson, said schools in rural areas can benefit from the grant because it’s an opportunity for them to get grant money with a few stipulations.
The application process is simple. Applicants must provide a short write-up of the curriculum and support items that need to be purchased.
“MEC believes in supporting the communities it serves,” Rick Campos, manager of engineering, operations, and energy services at MEC, said. “We can choose from a number of programs, but we always look for those that best support our members.”
The SunWatts Education Grant supports renewable energy curriculum and last year Academy of Building industries received the grant. With the grant they were able to take a retired school bus and build a solar greenhouse.
Applications must be sent to Mohave Electric, C/O Steve Bouman, PO Box 22530, Bullhead City, AZ 86439. Applications are due at 5 p.m. July 19.
All MEC service area schools are eligible to apply. Although the curriculum may have segments on energy conservation, Campos stressed it must have a major renewable component, such as wind, solar or hydro.
