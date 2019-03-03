Rector wants an attorney, March evidentiary hearing vacated

KINGMAN – Justin James Rector, who is charged with murdering 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella of Bullhead City in September 2014, has decided that he wants an attorney and no longer wishes to represent himself.

Thirty-year-old Rector was a guest in Isabella’s home when she was reported missing. Her body was found in a shallow grave nearby.

Rector had pleaded guilty in December to first-degree murder after deciding to represent himself in the case. Under the plea deal, charges of kidnapping and child abuse were dismissed.

Rector wrote a letter to the court in January claiming that his previous counsels withheld disclosure information such as physical and forensic testing results.

“I don’t want to drag this case out any longer, I want to be sentenced on Wednesday,” Rector said in January. “I just feel that I was treated unfairly, and I want it to be on record that I was.”

Judge Lee Jantzen set an evidentiary hearing to address the issue, which was scheduled for Monday, March 4. But then on Feb. 25 Rector sent another letter to the court in which he asked that he be provided counsel.

According to court documents, Rector cited the following reasons for his request.

“I am unable to affectively represent myself from the legal level needed in this upcoming evidentiary hearing; new evidence continues to arise and I don’t know what is relevant and unable to investigate said evidence properly; new evidence has been provided and needs to be investigated properly.”

The judge rescheduled the evidentiary hearing for 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 19. Ron Gilleo was permitted to withdraw as Rector’s advisory counsel due to a conflict of interest, as he could be called as a witness. The judge ordered Indigent Defense Services to appoint counsel for Rector.