Thank You | To our volunteers

Kingman Friends of NRA Chapter 19 would like to extend a huge thank you to all sponsors and volunteers as well as attendees for making this year’s Fund Raising Dinner such a tremendous success.

The evening was a fantastic success due to all of the support and sponsors as well as the attendees who joined in on the celebration and made it all the more worthwhile and entertaining. The community support allowed the committee to exceed it’s goal which will provide local youth to continue to participate in educational shooting programs within the community and schools. This funding is garnered through grants that are offered to shooting programs each year to provide supplies toward programs in archery, pistol, shotgun as well as hunters education and 4-H.

The Arizona Friends of the NRA Foundation continues to promote education in the shooting sports and stands fast in holding true to aiding programs which promote safety and education in all shooting sports. Their support of youth, military veterans, woman in shooting programs as well as self defense has allowed many programs within Mohave County a solid foundation and backing for sustainability of said programs within the area which allows those programs to continue here and state wide.

The local Friends of the NRA Committee #19 invites anyone interested in joining to start planning next years program to contact Stacy Hadley 928-279-8156 as well as reserving next year’s date of Feb. 22, 2020. We look forward to hearing from you!