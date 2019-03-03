OFFERS
Vegas woman sentenced to 7 ½ years for Uber carjacking

Raitasha Antoinette Williams-Gardner, 20, was sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison Friday for her role in the May carjacking of a Las Vegas Uber driver. (Photo courtesy Mohave County jail)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: March 3, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Raitasha Antoinette Williams-Gardner, 20, was sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison Friday for her role in the May carjacking of a Las Vegas Uber driver.

Williams-Gardner pleaded guilty in the court of Judge Billy Sipe late last year, but he denied the plea agreement because charges to which she was pleading guilty had the dangerous designations removed. Judge Derek Carlisle accepted the plea agreement, under which Williams-Gardner will be incarcerated for 7 ½ years.

Judge Carlisle said he believes judges should “for the most part” be consistent, and that it shouldn’t matter which judge presides over sentencing.

“However, I also think all judges have their own individual points of view and ways of looking at cases,” the judge said. “So I think that there are times when individual judges will look at cases differently and they will have a different view on cases.”

He noted while Williams-Gardner’s offenses were serious, she was less involved than the codefendant, Aveyon Lashawn Nevitt.

“Everything that’s been presented to me would tend to indicate that this defendant is less culpable than the codefendant,” Judge Carlisle said.

Williams-Gardner pleaded guilty to kidnapping as a non-dangerous Class 2 felony, for which she will serve 5 years, and aggravated assault as a non-dangerous Class 4 felony, for which she will serve 2 ½ years. She will receive credit for time served in custody, 279 days, on the 5-year sentence.

The judge listed use of a deadly weapon and the presence of an accomplice as aggravating factors, and as mitigating factors, her age, that she has no prior felonies, her family support and that she was less involved than the codefendant.

Williams-Gardner and Nevitt are accused of carjacking a Las Vegas Uber driver and another passenger in a pool ride and ordering the driver to head toward Arizona in May.

According to law enforcement reports, the Uber passenger and driver were let out of the car just past Hoover Dam. The vehicle, driven by Nevitt, later collided with a bus in the 900 block of West Beale Street. No one on the bus was injured.

Nevitt is alleged to have fired several rounds from a handgun into a semitrailer while on U.S. 93. He’s also accused of striking one of the individuals in the car in the head with a firearm. Nevitt’s judgement and sentencing is set for 10 a.m. March 6.

