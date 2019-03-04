17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault

KINGMAN – Angel Miguel Bravo, charged for his involvement in the March 2018 shooting at Walleck Ranch Park, was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison Monday.

Bravo, 17, and Timothy Joseph Bell, 20, were arrested March 22 after police found the two suspects not far from the scene around the 3800 block of North Willow Road. At the time of the incident, Bravo was 16 and Bell 19.

Law enforcement responded to a call at about 10:20 p.m. and arrived to find a 16-year-old who had suffered gunshot wounds to the hand. The victim was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Bell is alleged to have shot the victim, while Bravo struck him in the head with the butt of a shotgun.

Bravo pleaded guilty in February to aggravated assault as a non-dangerous Class 3 felony. In exchange for that guilty plea, the state agreed to classify the charge as non-dangerous. The state also dropped the charge of assisting a criminal street gang under the plea deal.

Judge Derek Carlisle cited the presence of an accomplice as an aggravating factor. Bravo’s age, family support and the circumstances of the offense were cited as mitigating factors. The judge said that hitting a victim in the head with a shotgun, which is more or less using the instrument as a club, is less “egregious” than shooting someone.

The judge told Bravo he would be treated as an adult because he chose to act like an adult.

“Even though you’re a juvenile, you engaged in what would otherwise be considered as adult conduct,” Carlisle said. “You are going to be sentenced as an adult. You’re facing an adult price for the conduct you engaged in.”

Jake Baldridge, Bravo’s attorney, said this has been an “eye-opening experience” for his client.

“He did a very, very adult thing, and he’s getting an adult sentence,” the attorney said.

Upon his release from prison, Bravo will be on supervised probation for 6 months. He will receive credit for 342 days served in custody.

As a matter of policy the Daily Miner generally does not normally identify juveniles involved in crimes. In this case it is because of the seriousness of the charges.