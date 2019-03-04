Adventuring on the Arizona Peace Trail

KINGMAN – Representatives from the Arizona Peace Trail will tell the community how the scenic loop can be covered in six days and five nights at a special presentation set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The Arizona Peace Trail, born in July 2013 from a collaborative effort between the Bureau of Land Management and the Arizona Game and Fish Department, is comprised of 750 miles of trail for off-road vehicles.

According to the nonprofit organization’s website, its goal is to “provide the OHV (off-highway vehicle) recreation user with the ultimate off-road adventure through the use of an OHV loop trail system that utilizes existing rails, tracks and dirt roads in Western Arizona by working with city, county, state and federal agencies to keep the desert roads and trails open for public use.”

The presentation is free and open to the public, and will include maps, photographs and videos.

