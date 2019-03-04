Bashas’ sells Paczki pastries to support St. Vincent de Paul

KINGMAN – For Fat Tuesday, Bashas’ is taking 10 percent from its sales of Paczki to go toward St. Vincent de Paul to support Arizona residents and families. Funds will help families throughout the state who are served by the nonprofit organization.

Bashas’ has been the sale to support St. Vincent de Paul for four years. The funds collected locally to the Phoenix chapter. Angela Menninger, spokesperson for Bashas’ said, funds collected are believed to be distributed further down.

“Bashas’ is all about giving back to the community,” Menninger said.

Paczki is a Polish pastry typically enjoyed on Fat Tuesday and Fat Thursday. Historically, families would use up all the fat, sugar, eggs and fruit in the house since they were forbidden during the Lenten season.

According to the press release, Bashas’ is the only grocer in town that makes Paczki from scratch. Paczki are glazed or sugared, filled with lemon, raspberry or custard filling. They have been making the sweet pastry since 2009.

Bashas’ has donated more than $100 million to local charities since 1932.

The sale is from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., today (Tuesday), 3360 Andy Devine Ave.