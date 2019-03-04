OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 05
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Column | Why immigration reform failed in 1986

Originally Published: March 4, 2019 7:27 p.m.

I’m a native Californian who grew up in the 1950s when the state was truly Golden. The family album has photos with us alone on Malibu Beach. I went to college back east, got my first jobs in finance in New York, and eventually returned to California in 1986.

My return to the state took me to the San Joaquin Valley where I had a career shift from banking to teaching English as a second language, now called the English Learners Program, in the state’s public school system. Back then, I knew nothing about immigration, but teaching English to adults - mostly migrant farmworkers - was an eye-opener, an immigration baptism by fire, so to speak.

During my teaching tenure, President Ronald Reagan signed the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act which included a condition that green card seekers had to spend 40 total hours in an authorized California public school system for an English language class. My students were good, hard-working people who wanted to improve their lives. But to my disappointment, most students left after 40 hours even though they had not acquired the required English conversational skills. I pointed out to my students that they would spend many more years in the U.S. than they ever did in their native country, and limited English would doom them to low-paying jobs and an inability to take full advantage of all the riches that America offers.

I taught in Lodi for about 20 years, watching California’s population increase from the 10 million of my childhood to an unsustainable population of almost 40 million. The state’s K-12 school districts were particularly hard hit. The Lodi Unified School District’s non-English speaking population grew to about 30 percent making learning conditions difficult for all - natives, immigrants and, although they would only admit this among themselves, the teachers. Currently, the state has about 1.4 million K-12 English Learners at an annual taxpayer expense that exceeds $10 billion.

Among the many arguments against amnesty, the most compelling is that it begets more illegal immigration. The math proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that indeed amnesty leads to more immigration which has driven the state’s population growth and strained social services.

President Reagan promised that IRCA would be the last-ever amnesty. While not all of those illegally present in 1986 took advantage of IRCA, about 2.7 million did. After the federal government issued lawful permanent residency cards to those applicants who qualified, the nation’s illegal alien population was small. But IRCA didn’t end illegal immigration. Instead, as critics had predicted, illegal entry continued in even higher numbers, and is today estimated to be between 12 and 20 million, in large part because the border and interior enforcement provisions of IRCA were never fulfilled.

The true and lasting solution to illegal immigration is the one that has met the most congressional resistance, E-Verify, an Internet-based system that allows businesses to determine the eligibility of employees to work in the U.S. In 2009, I was E-Verified, and the process took about three minutes.

Although the political winds have shifted during the last few years, not long ago both sides of the congressional aisle largely agreed on E-Verify’s importance as well as the need for more interior enforcement.

Sen. Chuck Schumer in 2009 said: “...a biometric-based employer verification system with tough enforcement and auditing is necessary to significantly diminish the job magnet that attracts illegal aliens to the United States...” Hefty fines on employers who criminally hire unlawfully present migrants would also help deter illegal immigration as well as give job opportunities to unemployed Americans and legal immigrants.

On Capitol Hill, rumors that President Trump is considering importing more foreign-born labor and possibly granting an amnesty are rampant. But President Trump isn’t insisting on mandatory E-Verify, the absence of which, even though it’s free to employers and easy to use, has led to an economy that exploits vulnerable immigrants, encourages more illegal immigration, and will eventually result in another disastrous amnesty.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Who to blame for immigration woes?
Column: Schumer, Pelosi back surrender on DACA - for now
Border Patrol union blasts Kyl for stance on immigration bill
It comes down to one simple issue: legal vs. illegal
We are telling you what needs done - are you listening?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
06
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
06
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
08
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy