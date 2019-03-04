OFFERS
Tue, March 05
A hidden treasure buried in the desert
A stagecoach robbery, buried treasure, and a legend lost to the sand

A pair of robbers learned the schedule of a stagecoach en route from Prescott to Fort Mohave. This stagecoach carried $72,000 in gold coins – a cache of government funds. (Photo courtesy Mohave Museum of History and Arts)

A pair of robbers learned the schedule of a stagecoach en route from Prescott to Fort Mohave. This stagecoach carried $72,000 in gold coins – a cache of government funds. (Photo courtesy Mohave Museum of History and Arts)

mugshot photo
By Claire Whitley
Originally Published: March 4, 2019 7:27 p.m.

“Please be advised these robberies are tales of old and cannot be verified.”

That is the first sentence to greet researchers in a file labeled “stagecoach robberies” in the archives at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts.

Whether or not the words of warning helped deter would-be treasure hunters is unclear, but the stories within the folder are full of bandits, gold and buried treasure.

This story comes from the eastern slopes of the Cerbat Mountains north of Kingman. From a time before a county newspaper.

Between 1840 and 1910, about $40 million in gold was dug out of the Cerbat Mountains. Prospecting, however, wasn’t a profession for everyone, and some people turned to easier methods for acquiring these golden treasures.

One such instance occurred in either 1872 or October of 1873.

A pair of robbers learned the schedule of a stagecoach en route from Prescott to Fort Mohave. This stagecoach carried $72,000 in gold coins – a cache of government funds.

The stage route the shipment traveled over would pass east of the Cerbats, where the two men made camp, and would pass through a stop at the remote Canyon Station – about 12 miles north of Kingman following Stockton Hill Road.

After this stop, and the horses watered, the stagecoach would ascend from a canyon to a summit and then drop down on the western slopes of the range to the mining town of Mineral Park.

The pair of robbers decided it would be best to stop the stage on its approach to Canyon Station.

It was a rather unimaginative heist.

The taller of the two, a man either called Macallum or McAllen, supposedly hoisted his weapon and walked out onto the road. Macallum stood in the road and waved the stage to a stop while his companion remained in the brush with a rifle trained on the driver and guard.

Once the strongbox had been thrown down, the stage was waved onward – the first mistake these robbers made.

Gold is heavy. Heavier than these robbers thought.

With their horses hidden a ways off, the bandits struggled with their haul. All the while, a sheriff’s posse was forming closer to Canyon Station.

The outlaws, struggling to carry the weight, stashed the gold. Whether it was planned or not is unclear.

They were surrounded by the pursuing posse, and the unnamed man was shot and killed. Macallum surrendered and was sent to Yuma Territorial Prison, nicknamed “Devil’s Island.”

Before Macallum succumbed to disease or heat – daytime temperatures could reach 115 degrees – he supposedly told his cellmate where to find the hidden treasure.

This cellmate made his way to Canyon Station around 1915. The area was then owned by an Andrew Goodwill, a man who owned several mining claims in the Cerbats and had moved into Canyon Station after it closed in the late 1800s.

Goodwill often told stories of a stranger who came to the area and began scouring the hills.

“He wasn’t a prospector,” Goodwill would say, “But fer sure was lookin’ for somethin.’”

The stranger eventually told Goodwill that he had been in the Yuma prison and had been given directions to this lost loot. This stranger supposedly never found the treasure he was after.

Around 100 years after the initial robbery, former Mohave County Superintendent of Schools Nelle Clack, was interviewed on the subject.

Clack had reportedly found a cave high in the mountains in the vicinity of White Eagle and the C.O.D. mines, which she held interests in. Both mines were located above the old Canyon Station stop.

“The entrance was between two huge boulders leaning against each other,” Clack told the interviewer. The cave, looking down on the stage route and distant Canyon Station, was an ideal observation point for someone looking to make easy money.

Clack said she found the cave and when she looked inside it seemed as though it was some kind of campsite. There were rusted cooking pans and other signs of inhabitation.

Clack did not venture further for fear of rattlesnakes, though she was convinced this cave held the lost bandit treasure. It had been her intention to return with others in order to search the cave for the gold, but she never divulged the cave’s location.

Any directions she gave to the area before her death were sketchy at best.

The area where the robbery took place isn’t difficult to find on any detailed map of that portion of Mohave County north of Kingman. Getting to the area is another story, especially since the area is privately owned.

Perhaps the ex-convict had really found the gold in 1915 and only told Goodwill he hadn’t. Maybe posse members returned to the area back in 1873, located the chest, and kept their find a secret. Or maybe the bandits hid the gold successfully, but not in Clack’s cave.

Or maybe this is just another one of those stories from before the time of any newspaper in the area. Maybe there is no gold, and maybe there never was any.

But, if there was, $72,000 worth of gold – at today’s prices – would be worth over $1.5 million.

