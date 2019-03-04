Horoscopes | March 5, 2019

Birthdays: Kevin Connolly, 45; Matt Lucas, 45; Eva Mendes, 45; Dean Stockwell, 83.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Choose options that won’t cement you into something you may decide you don’t want to do. Leaving room to make adjustments will ensure you can take advantage of a last-minute change of plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Listen to what others have to say, and offer suggestions that are reasonable. Your input will determine who joins forces with you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Physical problems will occur if you overdo it. Don’t let anyone coerce you into doing something that isn’t healthy.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take the plunge and follow your heart, your intuition and your emotions. Express your feelings and discuss plans with someone you want to get into a joint endeavor with.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): One step at a time. If you rush into something, you will face unexpected changes that will result in adversity.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll avoid being taken advantage of or pushed into something that is costly or unsafe if you are upfront about what you want. Communication can save the day, so start talking.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You may feel like making a change, but the obstacles you face will make it difficult. Take care of responsibilities before you take on something new.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Communicate, interact with the people you encounter and consider the information you gather. You’ll come to a conclusion regarding your health.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think twice before you follow someone down a dark path. False information and ulterior motives are apparent, and someone trying to take advantage of your kindness will break your trust.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The past holds memories and experiences that will help you forge into the future with certainty. Don’t allow anyone to misdirect you or get in your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take better care of yourself, your health and your emotional well-being. Stay focused on what you can do to make your life better.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Slow down. Take better care since minor accidents or sicknesses will set you back.