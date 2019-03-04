Lady Hunter finds success on her first Mohave County big game hunt

The 2019 HAM javelina hunts in Mohave County have been good for a number of first-time lady javelina hunters.

Last week, we learned about Victoria Gutierrez, who, while hunting with her father, Jim Guinn, on her first big game hunt bagged a javelina in Unit 16A.

This story is about Kingman residents Sara Alearin, who while hunting with her uncle, local sportsman Steve Nueberger, bagged her first javelina while on a hunt in game management Unit 18B.

After the young Kingman resident decided she wanted to hunt, she spoke with Nueberger and applied for a HAM (Handgun-Archery-Muzzleloader) tag for this year. She would use Steve’s scoped-sighted .50 caliber muzzleloader IF she drew a tag.

Alearin and Nueberger did draw the tags, along with her uncle. It was then time for her to start practicing with the muzzleloader.

Also going on the hunt was Kingman resident Jeff Reinhold and a friend, Howard VanderZanden, who lives in Alaska.

The group decided to hunt in the north part of the unit and, according to Nueberger, they had no trouble finding javelina.

On the second day of the hunt both Jeff and Howard took javelina with their handguns.

Then on Sunday, Nueberger glassed up a herd of seven pigs almost a mile away.

He and his Sara headed off after them. They had to deal with swirling winds and cattle that were close to the feeding pigs.

They got the wind perfect and snuck in close. Sara took a shot at 64 yards and was on target.

“I was so proud of her,” Nueberger said.

Alearin watched as Nueberger field dressed her pig, but she insisted on carrying it out.

But the hunt wasn’t over.

Nueberger still had his tag.

As they were hiking back to his vehicle, Sarah spotted a single javelina. Steve took the muzzleloader and dropped that pig with one shot.

Sara then insisted on field dressing the pig after having watched her uncle field dress hers.

I asked Sara if she had fun while hunting with her uncle.

“I seriously had so much fun,” she said.

Nueberger noted he enjoyed the hunt, too.

“This was a really good experience for a first time hunter!”