A national search for Rosies and their stories

The Rosie the Riveter Poster Kingmanite Virginia Black Doyle modeled for. (Photos from Virginia’s book “Has Been” provided by her sisters Helen Black Tapp and Mai Black Gray)

The Rosie the Riveter Poster Kingmanite Virginia Black Doyle modeled for. (Photos from Virginia's book "Has Been" provided by her sisters Helen Black Tapp and Mai Black Gray)

Originally Published: March 4, 2019 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – They were daughters, mothers, sisters, wives and grandmothers. They were teenagers, young adults and senior citizens. They built 80,000 landing craft, 100,000 tanks, 300,000 aircraft, 15 million guns and 41 million rounds of ammunition.

They were Rosies.

Every day an opportunity to honor women who worked or volunteered during World War II is lost. Women who performed duties essential to the war effort.

The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for these women, to find their stories and preserve them in history.

If a woman or family member volunteered or provided war-related services such as working in manufacturing, munitions plants, shipyards, aircraft assembly, factories, Red Cross or even collecting scrap metal as a child, the ARRA wants to know those stories and welcome those women into the membership.

For more information visit RosietheRiveter.net or contact 1-888-557-6743. Emails can also be sent to americanrosietheriveter2@yahoo.com.

This call for stories comes just before National Rosie the Riveter Day, celebrated March 21.

Information provided by American Rosie the Riveter Association

More like this story

Born and raised Kingmanite Virginia Black Doyle was a model, an artist, an actress, a singer and a certified Rosie the Riveter
NASDAR appreciates the youngest patriots
Column: Virginia's black Confederates ... and the war they fought
Obituary: Lucille Rawls
News Briefs: Monday, May 28, 2012

Community Calendar
WED
06
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
06
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
08
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

