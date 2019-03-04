A national search for Rosies and their stories

KINGMAN – They were daughters, mothers, sisters, wives and grandmothers. They were teenagers, young adults and senior citizens. They built 80,000 landing craft, 100,000 tanks, 300,000 aircraft, 15 million guns and 41 million rounds of ammunition.
They were Rosies.
Every day an opportunity to honor women who worked or volunteered during World War II is lost. Women who performed duties essential to the war effort.
The American Rosie the Riveter Association is looking for these women, to find their stories and preserve them in history.
If a woman or family member volunteered or provided war-related services such as working in manufacturing, munitions plants, shipyards, aircraft assembly, factories, Red Cross or even collecting scrap metal as a child, the ARRA wants to know those stories and welcome those women into the membership.
For more information visit RosietheRiveter.net or contact 1-888-557-6743. Emails can also be sent to americanrosietheriveter2@yahoo.com.
This call for stories comes just before National Rosie the Riveter Day, celebrated March 21.
Information provided by American Rosie the Riveter Association
