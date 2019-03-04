Planning to apply for a Region 3 bighorn sheep tag? Here are some facts you should know

If you are ones of the thousands of people who apply for desert bighorn sheep tags in Region 3, here is some data you may be interested in hearing.

The outbreak of pneumonia that swept through the Black Mountains appears to be over, and the animals still out there seem to have weathered that storm. But there is one major concern, according to Region 3 Terrestrial Wildlife Program Manager Erin Butler.

“We are not seeing many lambs,” Butler said. She said the ewes that survived are still carrying the disease and passing it on to their offspring.

“There are plenty of adult animals out there right now,” Butler said. “But we are not seeing much, if any, recruitment of lambs.”

Butler explained the ewes that have survived the pneumonia still carry the disease, and they pass it on to their lambs. And unfortunately, most of the lambs do not survive.

So what does this mean to those that will be applying for an once-in-a-lifetime sheep tag in Region 3?

It will be tough, though drawing a sheep tag has never been easy. In 2018, the Department issued 15 tags for rams in the nine areas (six game management units) in Region 3.

The most sought after tag was in Unit 15D North where 1,208 sportsmen applied for the 4 tags that were offered. This unit has consistently produced the largest rams in the region and is popular with sportsmen from all over the U.S.

Units 16A South and 18B had two tags offered last year and there were 233 first choice applicants. The largest ram taken in Region 3 in 2018 was taken by a non-resident hunter in these units.

Overall hunt success in Region 3 in 2018 was 100 percent, but that isn’t unusual. Most of the time in all of the Region 3 units, the hunters will fill their tag. It’s just that in some units it is a lot harder to find rams, and hunters spend more time in the field before filling their tag.

2019 Outlook

Lots of feed, lots of rams, but same tag numbers is the them for this year.

The outlook for 2019 looks good, given all the above average precipitation the game management units in Region 3 have received.

The region will be probably be offering the same amount of tags as were issued last year.

If there is one species that the Arizona Game and Fish Department manages very conservatively, it is the desert bighorn sheep.

These tags are highly sought after by sportsmen, and some sportsmen will NEVER draw one of these coveted tags!

Here are the numbers that are being proposed for 2019, subject to approval by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission:

Units 9/10 – 1 tag

Units 15A/15B East – 1 tag

Unit 15B West –1 tag

Unit 15C North –1 tag

Unit 15C South – 1 tag

Unit 15D North – 4 tags

Unit 15D South – 2 tags

Unit 16A – 2 tags

Units 16A South/18B – 2 tags

Butler added that sheep surveys will be flown in 2019 in game management units 15B West, 15C, and 16D. The department will fly a total of 44 hours in those units.

In Units 16A South and 18B there will be 12 hours of flight time allowed for sheep surveys.

Water projects scheduled for this year include Ram and Skull Mountain catchments, which are located east of Lake Havasu.

Requests to complete other water projects in Region 3 need to be approved by BLM, and the AZGFD are just waiting on approval from that agency.