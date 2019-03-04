Rants & Raves | March 5, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.
Why autocrats are replacing Democrats: Trump wants things done HIS way and doesn’t have time or energy with anyone who does not agree with him. You might call him an autocrat or whatever, Pat, but he acts like a dictator.
Political operative arrested in North Carolina scandal: A Republican arrested in a North Carolina elections scandal? This rocks me to my core! We have been told (by Republicans) that Democrats are the ones who commit voter fraud. Is this more “fake” news?
Feminism: If you are the age you state, what country were you living in? As far back as the ‘60s, my husband did not make ANY of the important decisions. I worked outside the home, and raised children, as well.
Man kills his service dog: When you are given a service dog one needs to take care of the animal not kill it. This individual needs to go to jail for a long time and think about what he did, regardless of his so-called disability.
Ducey promises to veto vaccination legislation: What a shame that our governor is more beholden to Big Pharma than Arizona families. If vaccines are so effective, what difference does an exemption make for a few naysayers? Follow the money, and preserve our liberty of informed consent.
Convicted liar Cohen’s damning testimony about Trump alleges lie after lie: Trump, who hired this man to lie for him, is upset because he did what he was asked to do and lied? Liars should not depend on liars to protect them.
- Police respond to shots fired at residence near Mission Bank
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- Mohave 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Update: Kingman man shot in standoff on New Mexico highway
- Column
- City could face yet another lawsuit
- Eight women from all walks of life have journeyed to become the 35th annual winners of the Women Making History awards
- Scientists downplay radiation threat from uranium ore stored at the Grand Canyon
- Miner Editorial
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- I-40 UPDATE: Man dies of gunshot wound at Exit 51 off-ramp
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- BREAKING: Possible escaped inmate in downtown area
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Police activity shuts down Interstate 40 westbound Exit 51 off-ramp
- Obituary
- SECOND STORM UPDATE: Section of Route 66 closed
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
06
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
06
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
08
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*