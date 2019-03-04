OFFERS
Rants & Raves | March 5, 2019

Originally Published: March 4, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Why autocrats are replacing Democrats: Trump wants things done HIS way and doesn’t have time or energy with anyone who does not agree with him. You might call him an autocrat or whatever, Pat, but he acts like a dictator.

Political operative arrested in North Carolina scandal: A Republican arrested in a North Carolina elections scandal? This rocks me to my core! We have been told (by Republicans) that Democrats are the ones who commit voter fraud. Is this more “fake” news?

Feminism: If you are the age you state, what country were you living in? As far back as the ‘60s, my husband did not make ANY of the important decisions. I worked outside the home, and raised children, as well.

Man kills his service dog: When you are given a service dog one needs to take care of the animal not kill it. This individual needs to go to jail for a long time and think about what he did, regardless of his so-called disability.

Ducey promises to veto vaccination legislation: What a shame that our governor is more beholden to Big Pharma than Arizona families. If vaccines are so effective, what difference does an exemption make for a few naysayers? Follow the money, and preserve our liberty of informed consent.

Convicted liar Cohen’s damning testimony about Trump alleges lie after lie: Trump, who hired this man to lie for him, is upset because he did what he was asked to do and lied? Liars should not depend on liars to protect them.

