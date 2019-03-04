Trial set for accused Dollar General armed robber

KINGMAN –Anthony Scott Axton, who is facing numerous felonies for multiple alleged burglaries and robberies throughout the area, had a trial date set Monday for one of the more prominent cases in which he’s charged.



Axton, along with co-defendant Francis William Allison, is alleged to have participated in an armed robbery of the Dollar General at 3665 Andy Devine Ave. on or about July 1. According to law enforcement, that incident involved shots fired at Kingman Police Department officers. Those charges include two counts of attempted first-degree murder. His trial is set for 1:30 p.m. July 23.

Prosecutor Rod Albright told Judge Billy Sipe on Monday the state intends to try both defendants at the July 23 trial. However, Axton’s attorney, Gregory Pridham, told the court he would likely file a motion to sever and have separate jury trials.

“This is the determining case,” Albright told the judge.

Axton is also facing felony charges for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery that occurred at 4405 N. Stockton Hill Road on or about April 12. Preston Earl Milks and Allison are also facing charges related to that incident.

All three men are facing felony charges for their reported involvement in a burglary in the proximity of 4405 Stockton Hill Road on or about Dec. 24, 2017.

Axton and Allison are named again in the charging document for an alleged armed robbery that occurred in the 2100 block of Kingman Avenue on or about Oct. 3, 2017. The two men are also facing felony charges for another case, as the state alleges they engaged in a burglary in the vicinity of 3633 N. Stockton Hill Road on or about Sept. 10, 2017.

In addition to those cases listed above, Axton and Allison are charged with multiple felonies in relation to alleged participation in a burglary in the 9000 block of N. Commerce Drive on or about Sept. 30, 2017. Those same two men are facing six felony counts for alleged involvement in an armed robbery that occurred in the vicinity of 7465 E. Concho Drive on or about Jan. 1, 2018.

Axton is facing more than 30 felony counts in total. A final management conference was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 1 in the case set for trial. For the other cases in which Axton is charged, a status conference was set for 9:30 a.m. April 8.