Dolan Springs children will soon have safer path to school

A Dallas Cowboys bus sat upright next to another vehicle that carried four people who were killed at U.S 93 and Pierce Ferry Road on July 24, 2016. Though a complete renovation at the intersection is out of the question for now, the Board of Supervisors agreed on Monday to install advance warning signs and is considering more safety measures. (Daily Miner file photo)

Agata Popeda, Daily Miner Reporter
Originally Published: March 5, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the renovation of Pierce Ferry Road between Lloyd Street and Ironwood Drive on Monday at its regular meeting. The work will start by the end of the year and will include widening of the roadway, constructing curbs, gutters and a sidewalk.

The county is particularly excited about building a pathway, which will let Mount Tipton Elementary School students who live in the area remain safe. According to the County’s Public Works Director Steven Latoski, the pathway will provide children with a safer way to return home without walking on the sidewalk along the busy road.

This path will run parallel to Pierce Ferry Road and be wide enough for bikes and wheelchairs. The state will pay for the work, and the county will be responsible for the maintenance.

The Dolan Springs area will also get new communication equipment located on Mt. Perkins. Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster, who spoke with the supervisors at the Monday meeting, is confident a new repeater will improve police responsiveness in the area.

However, these are not the only problems in Dolan Springs.

The issue of the dangerous intersection of Pierce Ferry Road and U.S. 93 remains a problem, a trap for tourist drivers on their way from Las Vegas and not familiar with the area. Locals recall at least 20 accidents over the last couple of years, including a crash of a Dallas Cowboys tour bus in 2016 that killed four Chinese tourists in a van.

The board agreed on Monday to install advance warning signs and is considering more safety measures, such as rumble strips, said District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop.

It seems that an actual renovation of the intersection has to wait for U.S. 93 to be upgraded to interstate highway standards. The State promises it is coming.

