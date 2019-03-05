OFFERS
Tue, March 05
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Friends hosting book sale this weekend

From left, Mary Griffis, Yvonne Decker and Gloria Dunkel stand outside a shed full of boxes of books offered for sale at the book sale Friday and Saturday. (Daily Miner file photo)

From left, Mary Griffis, Yvonne Decker and Gloria Dunkel stand outside a shed full of boxes of books offered for sale at the book sale Friday and Saturday. (Daily Miner file photo)

Agata Popeda, Kingman Daily Miner Reporter
Originally Published: March 5, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Library-Kingman Friends of the Library March Book Sale takes place this weekend at the busy local library, 3269 N. Burbank St. The event is kicking off from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Friday morning and will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

If you think you can’t wait that long and want to be among the first to go through the huge variety of new and used books for all ages, consider becoming a Friend of the Library member Thursday on-site and take advantage of the preview sale from 6-7:45 p.m.

Library book sales take place four times per year and play a significant role supporting local readership, which loves Western books and non-fiction. Kingman only has one bookstore, Fifth Street Books, 216 N. Fifth St. At the same time, the library gets thousands and thousands of donated books each year.

“Acres of books,” said Friends of the Library President Gloria Dunkel.

This weekend, the library will attempt to sell only one-eighth of what it has for sale. To go through the rest, residents of Kingman will have to wait until the Friends’ biggest book sale in May.

Books will be sold inside only at this week’s sale. Prices are low and all profits will used to benefit the library.

Panda Express is hosting a fundraiser for this event from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

In addition to new members and book lovers, Friends of the Library would like to invite volunteers interested in helping with the sale. For more info call Dunkel at 928-692-2665.

