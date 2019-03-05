OFFERS
Hear ye, Hear ye! Kingman High School theater students bring the world of Camelot to community

Sir Lancelot (Jefferson Black) has a spotlight on him as he sings one of his songs. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: March 5, 2019 7:27 p.m.

As the doors open to the Kingman High School auditorium, community members will be transported to the land of Camelot. In Camelot, the audience will get to meet a handful of characters who will make you laugh, feel betrayed and fall in love.

photo

From left to right: Pellinore (Kaleo Ah Quin), King Arthur (Brodee Wilson), Lady Guinevere (Asia Abraham) sit as they wait to see the jousting where Lancelot defeats the three knights. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

King Arthur, played by Brodee Wilson, is a character who can’t think for himself and is dependent on Merlin doing the thinking for him. Arthur is generous, compassionate and boyish.

While playing King Arthur, Wilson found it most difficult to do the singing because he doesn’t consider himself a singer.

Wilson found a connection with Arthur because they both had gone through similar instances of betrayal.

“I feel very close to it because he went through several things I went through, like the cheating with the best friend,” Wilson said. “That’s probably how I feel close to my character.”

In the play, Sir Lancelot is his best friend, who is played by Jefferson Black.

Sir Lancelot is sometimes perceived as arrogant but he realizes his love for Lady Guinevere, which brings a devoted friendship into turmoil.

One of the most difficult things Black had to learn was how to sword fight, and he can relate to his character because Lancelot is always striving for perfection.

photo

From left to right: King Arthur (Brodee Wilson) and Sir Lancelot (Jefferson Black). (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

“He needs himself to be perfect. He is turned away by his sin and goes off of his own beliefs because of a girl,” Black said. “I can relate to that.”

Sir Lancelot falls in love with Guinevere, who is a joyful princess and is destined to be with King Arthur, who she hasn’t met. Guinevere also brings out the best in King Arthur and supports him no matter what comes their way.

Lady Guinevere is played by Asia Abraham. She does a great job of bringing out the joyfulness of Guinevere. Although she did find it difficult to play her character, Abraham found it hard to sing and hit the high notes. Playing the leading lady, Abraham learned how to be happy and cheerful.

“She is a very cheerful person. It’s really fun and she’s also very devious,” Abraham said.

Theater students from KHS have been working on their lines, dance steps and vocals since January. But students aren’t the only ones making sure they know their lines. Dave Kopecky and Amy Murrell are part of the production.

photo

Lady Guinevere (Asia Abraham). (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Kopecky plays the role of Merlin and Murrell is Nimue, a witch who takes Merlin to his fate.

Students had to learn how to move to the beat and learn dancing queues, and community member Eriketa Cirulli helped students with their steps.

Cirulli said students did really well learning the dance number, but found it difficult mastering how to sing and dance at the same time.

To see the student’s pull off sword fighting, singing and dancing, performance times are at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, – Saturday, March 9 at Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St. Tickets are $5 at the door. The play runs about 2 hours and 30 minutes long.

Contact
