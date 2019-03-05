OFFERS
Horoscopes | March 6, 2019

Originally Published: March 5, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Birthdays: Shaquille O’Neal, 47; Connie Britton, 52; D.L. Hughley, 56; Rob Reiner, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today is about maintenance more than gains. See what needs adjusting, and leave time for a little pampering.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do what you can to help others, but not at your own expense. Only do what’s feasible, and make suggestions that will teach others to do for themselves.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Consider how best to protect your health and property from anyone trying to take advantage of you. Someone will exaggerate about a situation in order to get you to help out or pay his or her way.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): If you want to get ahead, you have to stay focused and follow through with your plans. Be blunt and say what’s on your mind.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look at every angle, and consider what will save you money. Personal adjustments should not cause disruptions in your life or the lives of those you love.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Surround yourself with people who have something to offer. Enjoy getting together with others; you will get an honest opinion that will be helpful when making a personal decision.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take a moment to review what you’ve done, where you are and what you want to do moving forward. Don’t let someone’s negativity get in the way or cause you to miss out on something you want to pursue.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn from someone with experience. Anger solves nothing, but taking intelligent, positive actions solves a lot.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans or distract you from getting things done. Choose peace and love over discord.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can make a move as long as you don’t jeopardize your health or an important personal relationship. Being reasonable and intelligent will make your life easier.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An unexpected change to the way you feel or the way someone treats you will leave you wondering what to do next. Stick close to home, and take care of personal finances and domestic matters that need to be handled with care.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to the rules and regulations, and follow procedures you know will work. Staying on top of your expenses as well as your promises will help you avoid being taken advantage of by someone who is indulgent.

