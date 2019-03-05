Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce relocates to downtown

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce is moving to a new location that puts the local business advocates “where we need to be,” said President and CEO Mike Hindenach.

The chamber, currently located at 3001 Stockton Hill Road, will take this week to move to its new location on Beale Street, 405 E. Beale St., in downtown Kingman.

“A lot of the reason for this move is solely based on location. The fact is this puts us in a place downtown that offers great visibility for us,” Hindenach said. “We were perhaps a little bit hidden on Stockton Hill, so we’re hoping we’ll see a huge increase in our foot traffic.”

Hindenach said the move has been in the works for a few months, but the chamber has been eyeing relocation for some time. The move also puts the chamber in the middle of many of its members, and allows for easy directions to the Powerhouse Visitor Center.

“We are downsizing,” Hindenach said of the slightly-smaller space the chamber will now occupy. “But we had a lot of underutilized space at our previous location. Our offices are going to be a little smaller, but by virtue of where we’re at, we should be able to increase our services to our members.”

Servers and phone lines will be moved to the new location in the coming days, and Hindenach said both offices are likely to be staffed through the end of the week. Come Monday, assuming the move goes smoothly, the relocation will be official.

The transition will also permit the chamber to offer a professional services incubator complete with five cubicles. That effort was underway at the Stockton location, but now the chamber will have more space to work with in regards to the incubator, which is located downstairs in the new building.

“Say you’re an attorney from out of town who has court cases, but you need two hours of a professional desk space,” Hindenach said. “We have it, we charge by the hour. That way it’s not overly expensive, but it’s more private than your local spot.”

Hindenach believes this is the right move for the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce.

“It puts us in a far more advantageous location,” the president said.