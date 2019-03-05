KMS band students bring back impressive ratings from the musical world

KINGMAN – The Kingman Middle School Bobcats went to Prescott to perform in front of judges and came back home with winning titles.

Students performed at the Arizona Music Educators Association’s Northern Junior High Solo and Ensemble Festival Saturday. Thirty students performed solos, duets and trios that earned them top ratings.

Julie Gragg, KMS band director, said students have been working on their pieces since late December and practiced with her after school many times for the last two months.

“There were late days spent making music in the KMS band room in addition to practice at home,” she said.

Nerves crept up on the students before their performances, but that didn’t stop them from coming home with nine superior ratings, nine excellent ratings and one good rating out of a five-rating scale.

Students were able to get over a bit of stage freight during their recital night when they performed in front of a crowd of over 200 people.

“Some students thought that performing for a single judge on Saturday was easier than the recital performance,” Gragg said.

When students found out about their achievements in Prescott, Gragg said the bus was “rocking with cheers and applause.”

As a band director, pushing the students to do better is hard work, and Gragg did just that with her students.

“It’s a ton of work to push students to improve their skills, but that last note played for the judges shows my younger students that hard work and commitment pays off,” she said.