OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 05
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

KMS band students bring back impressive ratings from the musical world

Kingman Middle School band students performed at the Arizona Music Educators Association’s Northern Junior High Solo & Ensemble Festival Saturday and brought home excellent ratings. (Photo courtesy of Julie Gragg)

Kingman Middle School band students performed at the Arizona Music Educators Association’s Northern Junior High Solo & Ensemble Festival Saturday and brought home excellent ratings. (Photo courtesy of Julie Gragg)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: March 5, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Middle School Bobcats went to Prescott to perform in front of judges and came back home with winning titles.

Students performed at the Arizona Music Educators Association’s Northern Junior High Solo and Ensemble Festival Saturday. Thirty students performed solos, duets and trios that earned them top ratings.

Julie Gragg, KMS band director, said students have been working on their pieces since late December and practiced with her after school many times for the last two months.

“There were late days spent making music in the KMS band room in addition to practice at home,” she said.

Nerves crept up on the students before their performances, but that didn’t stop them from coming home with nine superior ratings, nine excellent ratings and one good rating out of a five-rating scale.

Students were able to get over a bit of stage freight during their recital night when they performed in front of a crowd of over 200 people.

“Some students thought that performing for a single judge on Saturday was easier than the recital performance,” Gragg said.

When students found out about their achievements in Prescott, Gragg said the bus was “rocking with cheers and applause.”

As a band director, pushing the students to do better is hard work, and Gragg did just that with her students.

“It’s a ton of work to push students to improve their skills, but that last note played for the judges shows my younger students that hard work and commitment pays off,” she said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman school bands perform well at contests
Kingman Photo | Awards go to the band
KMS, Golden Valley music students lauded for high marks
Photo: Award-Winning Musicians
Honor festival includes Kingman Middle School band students

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
06
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
06
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
08
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy