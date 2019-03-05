Letter | Make America Great Again: combat climate change

How do we determine what is an emergency? Do we base it on current facts or future predictions?

President Trump declaring a border emergency doesn’t pass the fact check. Trump says, “We’re going to confront the national security crisis on our southern border.”

What about the national security crisis due to climate change? Drought, severe storms, warmer climates, flooding, ocean acidification, crop damage and extreme fires will exponentially affect national security more. Our American power will be diminished economically and financially as more extreme weather devastates communities and lives.

Investing in solutions to combat climate change will keep America strong and protect our national security. A wall cannot stop a migration of refugees seeking safe drinking water, shelter from fires, floods and disease due to weather catastrophes. Let’s instead build political will to address climate change.

Share your concerns with your representative. Let your voice be heard. Write, text, email your state and national representatives about your climate concerns.

This is how you can make America great again.