OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 05
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Make America Great Again: combat climate change

(Adobe Images)

(Adobe Images)

Maggie Kraft, Tempe resident
Originally Published: March 5, 2019 7:27 p.m.

How do we determine what is an emergency? Do we base it on current facts or future predictions?

President Trump declaring a border emergency doesn’t pass the fact check. Trump says, “We’re going to confront the national security crisis on our southern border.”

What about the national security crisis due to climate change? Drought, severe storms, warmer climates, flooding, ocean acidification, crop damage and extreme fires will exponentially affect national security more. Our American power will be diminished economically and financially as more extreme weather devastates communities and lives.

Investing in solutions to combat climate change will keep America strong and protect our national security. A wall cannot stop a migration of refugees seeking safe drinking water, shelter from fires, floods and disease due to weather catastrophes. Let’s instead build political will to address climate change.

Share your concerns with your representative. Let your voice be heard. Write, text, email your state and national representatives about your climate concerns.

This is how you can make America great again.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column | An unusual emergency
Letter | Work on climate change must be a prioritiy
Climate predictions coming true (Letter)
Trump to unveil 'America First' national security strategy
Column | Climate change remains a threat at home

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
06
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
06
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
08
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy