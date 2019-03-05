Letter | Border wall or another future tourist destination?

With the current hottest news on the border wall and the importance to protect our country’s sovereignty, I am worried about the focus being taken away from action on more urgent issues, especially climate change.
Why is action on climate change more important?
Because our planet can survive a border issue. People can survive a border issue but not climate change effects. Let’s take Great Wall of China as an example, which was built for protecting Chinese states and empires against raids and invasions. Look at it today – it is just another tourist attraction. Historic fights between states have ended and the states became united and countries for our generation. Right now, we have to unite as countries to come together and act on climate change effect as one single planet.
Our politicians are too busy burying their heads in the sand to build a future tourist destination instead of focusing on more critical issues such as climate change.
