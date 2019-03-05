OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, March 05
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

National emergency funds

(Adobe Image)

(Adobe Image)

Jason Zeikowitz, Local resident
Originally Published: March 5, 2019 7:26 p.m.

National emergency funds are currently being used to defend against unprecedented floods, fires, and other disasters inflamed by climate change. These funds should not be depleted for political fabrications. Climate change is real. It’s us. It’s dangerous. But there is a solution, and it needs your help.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763) is the first significant bipartisan climate legislation introduced in Congress in over a decade. The Green New Deal is a mission statement; this is a strategy. It is the REAL Green New Deal. Now, it needs real action from real people. Call your members of Congress today to ask for them to protect national emergency funds and promote HR 763 to seal the REAL Green New Deal!

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column | Global Warmists Need to Lose the Arrogance
Column | Are the Democrats bent on suicide?
Letter | Make America Great Again: combat climate change
Column | Climate change remains a threat at home
Toxic Trouble: Hundreds of Superfund sites face flood risks

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
06
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
06
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
08
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy