National emergency funds are currently being used to defend against unprecedented floods, fires, and other disasters inflamed by climate change. These funds should not be depleted for political fabrications. Climate change is real. It’s us. It’s dangerous. But there is a solution, and it needs your help.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763) is the first significant bipartisan climate legislation introduced in Congress in over a decade. The Green New Deal is a mission statement; this is a strategy. It is the REAL Green New Deal. Now, it needs real action from real people. Call your members of Congress today to ask for them to protect national emergency funds and promote HR 763 to seal the REAL Green New Deal!