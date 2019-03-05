OFFERS
Search and rescue locates 77-year-old man

Search and rescue located the man about three blocks from his home. He was in good health and was taken back home by searchers. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Originally Published: March 5, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office located a missing 77-year-old man with dementia Saturday after receiving a call from the man’s family.

The family contacted the sheriff’s office early Saturday afternoon, and said the man had walked away from his home in Golden Valley. Members of search and rescue began looking for the 77-year-old, and at around that time, another person called the sheriff’s office and said they had seen an elderly individual falling down while walking nearby.

Search and rescue located the man about three blocks from his home. He was in good health and was taken back home by searchers.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

