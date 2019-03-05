Search and rescue locates 77-year-old man

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office located a missing 77-year-old man with dementia Saturday after receiving a call from the man’s family.
The family contacted the sheriff’s office early Saturday afternoon, and said the man had walked away from his home in Golden Valley. Members of search and rescue began looking for the 77-year-old, and at around that time, another person called the sheriff’s office and said they had seen an elderly individual falling down while walking nearby.
Search and rescue located the man about three blocks from his home. He was in good health and was taken back home by searchers.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Update: Kingman man shot in standoff on New Mexico highway
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Column
- City could face yet another lawsuit
- Mohave 911
- Eight women from all walks of life have journeyed to become the 35th annual winners of the Women Making History awards
- Police respond to shots fired at residence near Mission Bank
- Miner Editorial
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- I-40 UPDATE: Man dies of gunshot wound at Exit 51 off-ramp
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- BREAKING: Possible escaped inmate in downtown area
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Police activity shuts down Interstate 40 westbound Exit 51 off-ramp
- Obituary
- SECOND STORM UPDATE: Section of Route 66 closed
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
06
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
06
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
08
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*