Worst over 1st: Oubre, Booker help Suns stun Bucks 114-105

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 5, 2019 5:21 a.m.

Phoenix Suns vs Milwaukee Bucks - March 4, 2019 by NBA Recap

PHOENIX (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. had 27 points and 13 rebounds, and the Phoenix Suns rallied from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to stun the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks 114-105 on Monday night.

Devin Booker added 22 points and Deandre Ayton had 19 points and 12 rebounds, including a key layup with 35.8 seconds to play that gave the Suns a four-point lead. Phoenix entered with the worst record in the league before improving to 14-51, just ahead of the New York Knicks.

All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Malcolm Brogdon scored 19 for the Bucks, who have lost two straight games for the first time this season. Milwaukee shot 36.8 percent.

The Bucks led by 16 in the first half, only to trail by three in the third quarter.

