Accused Uber carjacker considering private counsel

Aveyon Lashawn Nevitt

Aveyon Lashawn Nevitt

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: March 6, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Aveyon Lashawn Nevitt, charged with multiple felonies in relation to the alleged carjacking of a Las Vegas Uber driver in May, is considering withdrawing his guilty pleas.

Nevitt, 22, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of kidnapping, theft of means of transportation and aggravated assault. The plea agreement, which reduced those charges to non-dangerous felonies, would see Nevitt face 20 years in prison.

Nevitt, and now-sentenced accomplice Raitasha Antoinette Williams-Gardner, is accused of carjacking a Las Vegas Uber driver and another passenger in a pool ride and ordering the driver to head toward Arizona in May.

According to law enforcement reports, the Uber passenger and driver were let out of the car just past Hoover Dam. The vehicle, driven by Nevitt, later collided with a bus in the 900 block of West Beale Street. No one on the bus was injured.

Nevitt is alleged to have fired several rounds from a handgun into a semitrailer while on U.S. 93. He’s also accused of striking one of the individuals in the car in the head with a firearm.

However, Judge Billy Sipe deferred acceptance of that agreement because he wants the state to justify why the dangerous designations were dropped in the counts for which Nevitt pleaded guilty.

Since the judge has yet to accept the agreement, Nevitt has the right to withdraw his guilty pleas. Ron Gilleo, Nevitt’s attorney, told the court Wednesday that his client is still considering withdrawing his guilty pleas. Gilleo said Nevitt’s family is looking at hiring private counsel.

However, the defendant did not withdraw his guilty pleas Wednesday, and Sipe continued Nevitt’s judgement and sentencing to 2:30 p.m. April 5.

The codefendant in the case, 20-year-old Williams-Gardner, was sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison at the beginning of March. In sentencing Williams-Gardner, Judge Derek Carlisle said she was “less culpable” than Nevitt.

