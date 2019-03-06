All mapped-out: Museum receives grant for map preservation

KINGMAN – Preserving historical maps isn’t easy, and it isn’t cheap.

The Mohave Museum of History and Arts received a $1,950 grant from the Arizona Historical Society. Robert Ballard, AHS board member, presented the funds to the museum.

“The grant is for our encapsulation project,” said Cathy Kreis, museum librarian. “We are preserving historic maps that the museum is storing and that are available for research. Most of which are for historic mines.”

Kreis said the funds are being used to buy tape and the polyester plastic used to preserve old maps.

“Without these grant monies, we would have struggled to preserve the historical maps,” Kreis said. “We are grateful they provided help when we needed it.”

The museum research facility houses a collection of documents, manuscripts, maps, and photos about Mohave County and the Southwest. The research facilities are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The museum, 400 W. Beale St., is open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1 - 5 p.m. Saturday.

The AHS is Arizona’s largest statewide historical organization and among its oldest cultural institutions. They preserve some of the most treasured objects and documents from Arizona’s past and make them accessible to the public in diverse communities across the state.