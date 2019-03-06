Arizona woman dressed as nun, husband suspected of trafficking $90,000 of fentanyl

ELOY, Ariz. — Sheriff's deputies say a woman dressed as a nun and her husband were arrested for trafficking $90,000 worth of fentanyl on Interstate 10 near Eloy on Monday.

According to a press release from Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Aguilar Diaz and Esther Gomez De Aguilar, both of Yuma, were pulled over for an equipment violation at approximately 2 p.m.

Esther reportedly had a bible in her lap and appeared to be dressed as a nun.

During the traffic stop, the deputy noticed several suspicious circumstances prompting him and his K-9 partner to search the car.

The search uncovered four bundles of suspected fentanyl pills in Gomez De Aguilar’s purse and two rectangular bundles of suspected fentanyl powder concealed under her clothing on her body, PCSO said.

In total, 8.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl were seized.

“You can see they will use any means to try to conceal what they are doing,” Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a news release. “Fentanyl is extremely dangerous. All it takes is the equivalent of 4-5 grains the size of sand to kill you. This is another win for the K-9 deputies and we thank them for their efforts in keeping our community and Arizona safe.”

Aguilar Diaz and de Aguilar were booked into the Pinal County Jail in Florence on suspicion of possession of narcotics, suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale and suspicion of transporting narcotics.

The ages of the suspects were not released. Eloy is located about 90 minutes southeast of Phoenix on Interstate 10.