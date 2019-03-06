OFFERS
Classical pianist tickles the ivories in Kingman Saturday

Grisha Krivchenia, a classical pianist is coming to Kingman Saturday to perform is classical music. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Center for the Arts)

Grisha Krivchenia, a classical pianist is coming to Kingman Saturday to perform is classical music. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Center for the Arts)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: March 6, 2019 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Center for the Arts is hosting “the coolest musician around,” Grisha Krivchenia, a classical pianist who will be performing from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St.

Krivchenia is a composer and classical pianist who divides his time between Santa Fe, New Mexico and Seattle, and other concerts around the world. He has performed from Los Angeles to Bucharest, Romania.

During one of his trips from New Mexico he made a stop in Kingman and noticed a piano inside the Kingman Center for the Arts and thought Kingman would be a great town to entertain with his classical piano talents.

“I like the idea of inserting classical music into places where it usually isn’t performed because I can remember, as a kid, going to these shows that were in churches and concert halls and were very stuffy,” Krivchenia said. “It seems like so much classical music isn’t about connecting with an audience as much as it is, frankly, about snobbery, but I like to banter and talk and connect with the audience, so I take my lead from rock musicians on this one.”

Krivchenia completed his studies at Oberlin Conservatory, where he studied piano with Sedmara Rutstein and composition with Jeffrey Mumford.

Tickets are available at www.bealestreettheater.com, at the KCA Gallery, 208 E. Beale St, or at the door for $15.

Krivchenia is also hosting a workshop for piano students at 1 p.m. Saturday at KCA. The workshop is free for students and $10 for parents or community members.

“This is a great opportunity for local students to talk to a professional pianist,” said Kristina Michelson, Beale Street Theater executive director.

To register for the workshop, contact the theater at info@bealestreettheater.com.

