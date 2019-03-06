OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 07
Weather  58.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Council approves changes to City streets

At Tuesday’s meeting, Council voted to permanently change the intersection at Fourth and Beale streets to an all-way stop. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

At Tuesday’s meeting, Council voted to permanently change the intersection at Fourth and Beale streets to an all-way stop. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: March 6, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Council had a relatively light agenda for its meeting Tuesday, however there were items approved in the consent agenda of which Kingman drivers should be made aware.

The first pertained to the signal change at Fourth and Beale streets. In a previous interview with The Daily Miner, Streets Superintendent Jack Plaunty said ADOT installed the traffic signal before the intersection was maintained by the City.

After researching the issue, the City decided the intersection at Fourth and Beale doesn’t warrant a signal, as it no longer receives the amount of traffic it once did. Traffic is now routed around downtown by way of I-40.

The four-way stop at the intersection has been in a trial period for about two months, and no complaints have been received. The Traffic Safety Committee has given the City the green light to make the change permanent. The existing power system does need to be replaced at a guaranteed maximum price of around $57,000. Council voted to approve that change Tuesday.

“When using Fourth a motorist will most likely hit a red light at Beale,” Plaunty said. “Many people drive through red indications when the intersection is clear rather than waiting for the signal to cycle to the appropriate phase. Hopefully this will even out the flow and time for all directions.”

There are more changes coming to Kingman streets, such as LED street lighting improvements. Council on Tuesday approved those improvements, which in Phase 1 entails 175 out of 470 high pressure sodium streetlights being replaced with LED lights. The improvements include median lighting on Stockton Hill Road. The project will be paid for through HURF funds at an approximate amount of $79,000. This is the first phase of a multi-year program that will address all signalized intersections.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Intersection at Fourth and Beale now a four-way stop
Distracted drivers complicate Stockton Hill traffic
Council talks exotic animals, traffic signal change
Seeing Red at the Stoplight: Technology drives city’s traffic lights
Traffic delays on Airway and Beverly

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
08
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy