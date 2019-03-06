Council approves changes to City streets

KINGMAN – Council had a relatively light agenda for its meeting Tuesday, however there were items approved in the consent agenda of which Kingman drivers should be made aware.

The first pertained to the signal change at Fourth and Beale streets. In a previous interview with The Daily Miner, Streets Superintendent Jack Plaunty said ADOT installed the traffic signal before the intersection was maintained by the City.

After researching the issue, the City decided the intersection at Fourth and Beale doesn’t warrant a signal, as it no longer receives the amount of traffic it once did. Traffic is now routed around downtown by way of I-40.

The four-way stop at the intersection has been in a trial period for about two months, and no complaints have been received. The Traffic Safety Committee has given the City the green light to make the change permanent. The existing power system does need to be replaced at a guaranteed maximum price of around $57,000. Council voted to approve that change Tuesday.

“When using Fourth a motorist will most likely hit a red light at Beale,” Plaunty said. “Many people drive through red indications when the intersection is clear rather than waiting for the signal to cycle to the appropriate phase. Hopefully this will even out the flow and time for all directions.”

There are more changes coming to Kingman streets, such as LED street lighting improvements. Council on Tuesday approved those improvements, which in Phase 1 entails 175 out of 470 high pressure sodium streetlights being replaced with LED lights. The improvements include median lighting on Stockton Hill Road. The project will be paid for through HURF funds at an approximate amount of $79,000. This is the first phase of a multi-year program that will address all signalized intersections.