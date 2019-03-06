Gerald Olson concludes duties as local 4-H agent

KINGMAN – In 1980 he moved from Tucson to Kingman to start his journey as the 4-H Youth Development Agent for Mohave County.

Now 39 years later, he has decided to retire.

Gerald Olson didn’t start his 4-H journey in Kingman. At the age of 5, his family moved to Tucson where his father was in extension work at the state office and had been involved with 4-H, so he started a 4-H club.

“When I was 8 years old, I joined that 4-H club and was in that club all the way until I was 19,” Olson said.

But he still continued with 4-H and became an adult volunteer while attending the University of Arizona. After getting his master’s degree, he started the search for employment and landed a job in Mohave County.

“My first day on the job was Feb. 18, 1980, and so I’ve been working this job ever since,” Olson said.

Being in Kingman for almost 40 years he has seen the town flourish. Stockton Hill Road was only two lanes, there was only a JC Penney, Sears, Kmart and local businesses. But he wouldn’t move anywhere else.

For the 4-H program, he was in charge of recruiting and training volunteer leaders, organizing educational programs, worked with the schools and supported the volunteers.

Olson described 4-H as an organization that is run through clubs and taught by volunteer adult leaders.

From his career he enjoyed watching 4-H members start at a young age and grow up to be successful adults.

“We now see them out in the community with jobs running businesses and being successful,” Olson said. “That’s probably the most rewarding part is seeing that happen and knowing you had a part in it.”

Like any job there’s ups and downs, but Olson found it difficult to make the decision of retiring.

“It’s something I love to do, it’s something I was trained to do,” Olson said. “I decided this is something I want to do early on in life.”

Olson’s retirement plans include traveling to Florida with his wife to visit their two sons and grandson.

At the end of his career, he hopes he had some kind of impact on the people he came across during his time with 4-H.

“I hope I made a difference in the lives of young people and in the lives of adult volunteer leaders,” he said. “And made their lives better and gave young people skills that they are going to need and use as adults.”

He said it’s gratifying to see adults come back and thank him who were once children in the 4-H program. Olson would tell those who have someone who has made a difference in their lives, whether it be a teacher or clergy, to send them a thank you note to thank them for their time.