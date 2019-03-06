Horoscopes | March 7, 2019

Birthdays: Giselle Eisenberg, 12; Jenna Fischer, 45; Rachel Weisz, 49; Bryan Cranston, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A risk will turn into a regret. Talk to someone with more experience to see if you can find a way to get what you want by taking a safer route.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Moderation and common sense will work wonders when you are trying to flesh out an idea. Intelligence and charm will drum up interest and support.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you are susceptible to compliments and the power of persuasion, you will end up getting involved in something that will lead to emotional or financial loss. Avoid indulgent behavior and people who are poor influences.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t shy away if there is something you want. Trust your judgment, and follow your instincts.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t take a chance with your health, love life or relationships with your peers or business partners. Do your best to keep the peace.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You can make worthwhile changes without going overboard. Channel your energy into the changes you want to make or into something you want to learn.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Bypass drama and head toward people and events that are happy and more interested in intellectual discussions than heated debates. Physical improvements can be made that will make your life better and encourage romance.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look at options, and consider the best way to proceed. Dig in, but if you overdo it, injury or getting worn out is likely to prevail.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll face opposition if you exaggerate, use emotional tactics or pressure others to do things your way. Physical improvements or inner growth will lead to greater self-awareness and personal realization that will help you move forward without interference.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Interacting with friends, relatives and people who can help you make positive changes will lead to new beginnings. Make sure you get your facts straight and you don’t reveal information that could make you or someone close to you look bad.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A steady, even pace and a well-thought-out plan will allow you to make adjustments along the way. Leave nothing to chance.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An emotional matter will surface. Don’t allow anyone to tamper with your heart, your money or your future.