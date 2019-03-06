Letter | RIP Doug Dickmeyer, 1946-2019

Arizona and, especially, the City of Kingman have lost a true icon. His love for the City of Kingman and its residents, combined with his concern for its future, were foremost on his mind. When he spoke at the City Council meetings during the Call to the Public, you knew he had done his research and his thoughts and ideas should be given consideration.
He got involved both physically and financially with important issues such as tax increases, but was most effective because of his vast legislative knowledge and ability to communicate with voters and politicians.
His friendship and jovial nature will always be on my mind while attending future City Council meetings or thinking about the City of Kingman. RIP Doug!
