North Sixth Street closed Thursday

KINGMAN – The Andy Devine Avenue project will require a full closure of North Sixth Street starting the morning of Thursday, March 7.
The street will be closed, weather permitting, for paving operations. North Sixth Street will be closed to through traffic from Beale Street to Andy Devine Avenue for the entire day Thursday. The street will reopen Friday morning.
The construction crew is completing concrete work on the northeast side of Andy Devine Avenue between East Chadwick Drive and Hall Street. Traffic control will be removed and full access will return to the area Monday, March 11.
Lane and road closures should be expected, and access will remain to businesses in the area.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
