Obituary | Darrell Lee Taylor

Darrell Lee Taylor, 57, passed away after an extended illness Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Kingman Regional Medical Center with his family at his side. The son of Mary (Jones) Owens and Arlis Taylor, Darrell was born Feb. 2, 1962, in Bakersfield, California. He grew up in Greencastle, Indiana, with the Taylor family moving to Kingman in 1978. Darrell was a water-well driller by trade. He enjoyed playing guitar and tinkering with electronics.
Darrell was preceded in death by his daughter, Jayme, in 2017. He is survived by his children; Shaun, David, Krystal and Jacob, two grandchildren; Trevor and Sophie, mother; Mary Owens of Kingman, father, Arlis, and Patricia Taylor and family of Indiana; sister; Carol Pashano and family, two brothers; Ronnie Taylor and Bobby Taylor, both of Indiana, their families, as well as several uncles, aunts and cousins. Darrell will be remembered as a loving father and a good friend. He will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Kingman Hilltop Foursquare Church, 2215 E. Emerson Ave., with his uncle, Pastor Norm Taylor, and his brother-in-law, Pastor Allen Pashano of Winslow, officiating.
- 17-year-old sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison for assault
- Elderly woman dies from injuries sustained in Kingman robbery
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Update: Kingman man shot in standoff on New Mexico highway
- Four people take MCSO on a pursuit through Golden Valley, 2 at large
- Column
- A hidden treasure buried in the desert
- Eight women from all walks of life have journeyed to become the 35th annual winners of the Women Making History awards
- City could face yet another lawsuit
- Smith’s to no longer accept Visa credit cards starting April 3, Visa expresses disappointment
- Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches
- Victim, suspect in I-40 shooting ID’d by DPS
- I-40 UPDATE: Man dies of gunshot wound at Exit 51 off-ramp
- Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93
- BREAKING: Possible escaped inmate in downtown area
- STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary
- Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct
- Police activity shuts down Interstate 40 westbound Exit 51 off-ramp
- Obituary
- Police respond to shots fired at residence near Mission Bank
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: