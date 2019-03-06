OFFERS
Obituary | Darrell Lee Taylor

Darrell Lee Taylor

Darrell Lee Taylor

Originally Published: March 6, 2019 5:49 p.m.

Darrell Lee Taylor, 57, passed away after an extended illness Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Kingman Regional Medical Center with his family at his side. The son of Mary (Jones) Owens and Arlis Taylor, Darrell was born Feb. 2, 1962, in Bakersfield, California. He grew up in Greencastle, Indiana, with the Taylor family moving to Kingman in 1978. Darrell was a water-well driller by trade. He enjoyed playing guitar and tinkering with electronics. 

Darrell was preceded in death by his daughter, Jayme, in 2017. He is survived by his children; Shaun, David, Krystal and Jacob, two grandchildren; Trevor and Sophie, mother; Mary Owens of Kingman, father, Arlis, and Patricia Taylor and family of Indiana; sister; Carol Pashano and family, two brothers; Ronnie Taylor and Bobby Taylor, both of Indiana, their families, as well as several uncles, aunts and cousins. Darrell will be remembered as a loving father and a good friend. He will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Kingman Hilltop Foursquare Church, 2215 E. Emerson Ave., with his uncle, Pastor Norm Taylor, and his brother-in-law, Pastor Allen Pashano of Winslow, officiating.

