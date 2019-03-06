OFFERS
Prosecutor accused of misconduct, sexual harassment

Jodi Arias is serving a life sentence in ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander's 2008 death.

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 6, 2019 7:30 p.m.

PHOENIX – A prosecutor in Arizona faces allegations of professional misconduct, including sexual harassment and leaking confidential material during Jodi Arias' murder trial, according to a formal complaint filed Friday.

The State Bar of Arizona has accused deputy Maricopa County attorney Juan Martinez, the prosecutor in the Arias trial, of sexually harassing female staff within the county attorney's office.

The complaint also says Martinez leaked confidential information to members of the media, including blogger Jennifer Wood, during Arias' trial.

Martinez denies the allegations.

"Mr. Martinez looks forward to the opportunity to defend himself and be exonerated from this Bar charge," his attorney Donald Wilson, Jr. said via email. "This will not deter him from continuing to do the fine work he has done for the citizens of Maricopa County."

The state bar says Martinez started a sexual relationship with Wood during the trial, which Wood was covering. The bar claims the relationship lasted long after Arias was found guilty in May 2013 of first-degree murder in the death of Travis Alexander.

Martinez has faced several allegations of misconduct in the past.

The Maricopa County attorney's office last year conducted an internal investigation of Martinez. He was disciplined, county officials said, but the county has refused to publicly release any details.

Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery last year described the nature of the discipline as "administrative and training," and said only that it was for violating office policy.

Maricopa County attorney's office spokeswoman Amanda Steele said the office is aware of the recent formal complaint and cooperated with an investigation, providing the bar with requested materials.

