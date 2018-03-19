Prosecutors: Analysis needed of video from fatal Uber crash

PHOENIX (AP) – The county prosecutor's office in metro Phoenix says more analysis will have to be done on a video of a self-driving Uber SUV fatally striking a pedestrian before a decision can be made on whether to file charges against the vehicle's backup driver.

Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery's office says Wednesday that no deadline has been set for determining whether to charge driver Rafaela Vasquez in the March 18 crash in Tempe that killed 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg.

Her death marked the first fatality in the country involving a self-driving vehicle.

Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk, who also reviewed the case, said in a letter this week that there was no basis to criminally charge Uber in the crash.

Polk suggested that an expert analysis of the video be conducted.