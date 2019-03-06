OFFERS
Shriners help Emmanuel Christian students expand Washington visit

Local Shriners clubs gave students at Emmanuel Christian Academy a total of $1,400 for their upcoming trip to Washington, D.C. Pictured from left to right when the donations were given are Ken Chisem, Wayne Wissinger, Don Mason, Steve Martmartenuk, ECA Principal Barb Thofson, Jakes Ridgway, Terra Hardcastle, Don Van Brunt, and Jon Huth of York Rite. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Shriners Club)

Local Shriners clubs gave students at Emmanuel Christian Academy a total of $1,400 for their upcoming trip to Washington, D.C. Pictured from left to right when the donations were given are Ken Chisem, Wayne Wissinger, Don Mason, Steve Martmartenuk, ECA Principal Barb Thofson, Jakes Ridgway, Terra Hardcastle, Don Van Brunt, and Jon Huth of York Rite. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Shriners Club)

mugshot photo
By Shawn Byrne | shawnkdmsports
Originally Published: March 6, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Giddy anticipation is what the 12 students, one chaperone and the few parents from Emmanuel Christian Academy are feeling as the departure date nears for their trip to Washington, D.C.

The group will be spending eight days from March 12-19 during the children’s spring break visiting the nation’s capital and other historical sites. They have a whole laundry list of places to see, including a tour of the White House made possible by Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Prescott, Gettysburg, George Washington Monument, Washington Mall, U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Arlington National Cemetery, National Archives, U.S. Capitol, Mount Vernon, and National Museum of American History.

The goal for the ECA representatives is to see as many of these sites as possible, and a generous donation from local Shriners chapters has made more visits available. Kingman Shrine Club has given $1,000, Jon Huth of the York Rite gave $200, and the Mohave York Rite Scottish Rite another $200.

“The additional funds helped so we have more to see the different sites,” said Barb Thofson, ECA principal. “We can now get a guide to understand the battle grounds, and we can go to Gettysburg. The trip itself is exciting.”

As part of the Shriners involvement, the group will visit the George Washington Masonic National Memorial with an added bonus when they are there.

“We’re going to have a personal guide there, and that comes from the Shriners,” Thofson said.

The travelers from ECA are also excited about visiting the Museum of the Bible, which opened in November 2017. But there was a bit of anxiety on whether the trip could take place.

“We were worried this time with the government shutdown,” Thofson said. “But we can make it happen.”

For the Shriners, the donations are about getting children to understand their past.

“We just want to help the students learn about their country’s history,” said Donald Van Brunt of the Kingman Shrine Club.

Van Brunt said the local club also gave a donation of $5,000 to the Shriners for Children Medical Center in Pasadena, California.

