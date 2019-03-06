Watch out for recalled blood pressure medication

KINGMAN – Losartan Potassium tablets, a prescription medication used to treat high blood pressure and congestive heart failure, is being recalled by its producer, Camber Pharmaceuticals.

The reason for the recall is a detection of trace amounts of N-Nitroso N-Methyl 4-amino butyric acid (NMBA), a substance which can potentially cause cancer.

The affected Losartan includes 87 lot numbers listed at https://bit.ly/2ELioHc.

All consumers should contact their doctor for further guidance and potential change of treatment before they stop taking the product.

Camber notified all distributors by recall and is arranging for return of Losartan tablets. Pharmacies and healthcare facilities are being notified to stop using and dispensing the product immediately.

Patients with further questions regarding this recall should contact Camber Pharmaceuticals’ Med Line at 1-866-495-1995 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.