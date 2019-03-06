OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 07
Weather  58.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Wildflower blooms drawing crowds to state parks in Arizona

It’s wildflower season at Catalina State Park. (Arizona State Parks photo)

It’s wildflower season at Catalina State Park. (Arizona State Parks photo)

Originally Published: March 6, 2019 7:22 p.m.

CASA GRANDE (AP) – Wildflowers are blooming in Arizona, and crowds of people are turning out to see them.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that attendance at Picacho Peak State Park along Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson totaled 4,502 people last weekend, compared with 2,143 during the first weekend of March 2018.

Dozens of varieties of flowers, shrubs and cactus are in bloom at the park, most around the base of the mountain and near the campground.

Arizona State Parks spokeswoman Michelle Thompson says the attendance numbers indicate that Picacho Peak is having "an outstanding flower season."

Blooms started in February at Catalina State Park near Tucson and Lost Dutchman State Park east of metro Phoenix while parks at higher elevations will see flowers later, with some lasting well into summer.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

California’s desert wildflower explosion draws record crowds
AZGFD announce photo contest winners for 2019 wildlife calendar
Kingman Photos: In Bloom
'Kingman Flower' art show opens Friday
Warm winter, monsoon rain leading to bee attacks in Arizona

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
08
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy