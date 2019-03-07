Apparent overdose takes life of Bagdad resident; pills containing fentanyl possibly involved

Police are thinking the death of a 30-year-old Bagdad man Tuesday afternoon, March 5, was an overdose involving fentanyl-laced pills.

At around 4 p.m., the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) received a report of a medical emergency at a home on Lawler Terrace in Bagdad. When deputies arrived, medical personnel were performing life-saving measures on a 30-year-old man, but he could not be revived, according to a news release.

Deputies spoke with a family member who told them that earlier she had taken the victim to Phoenix for an appointment. Before leaving, they went to a fast food restaurant for lunch. At the restaurant, the victim went to use the restroom and when they eventually returned to their vehicle, the victim looked noticeably ill and was having a hard time staying awake, deputies were told. He started complaining that he was not feeling well, so they stopped at a store, where he began throwing up in a restroom. They then decided to head home to Bagdad, which is about a two-and-a-half hour drive from Phoenix.

On the way to Bagdad, the family member heard the victim throwing up, coughing and what she thought was snoring, according to the news release. About 30 minutes from their home, the driver could no longer hear any concerning sounds from the victim and thought he was sleeping, she told deputies. At their house, she tried to wake him without success and called 911.

During a search of the victim’s clothing, deputies found several blue pills in his pants. Detectives from Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) tested the pills and they showed positive for fentanyl, YCSO reported. The family said the victim had a drug history involving the use of pills, but had been through rehabilitation and claimed he was clean.

The victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and the exact cause of death is pending their findings. Authorities are also waiting to release the name of the man who died until his entire family has been notified of his death.

“This incident, based on the information known at this point, indicates the likelihood of a fentanyl overdose,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said. “The power to kill a human being by this narcotic cannot be underestimated. Please share the story with those you care about.”

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.