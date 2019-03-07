OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 07
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Apparent overdose takes life of Bagdad resident; pills containing fentanyl possibly involved

Originally Published: March 7, 2019 11:06 a.m.

Police are thinking the death of a 30-year-old Bagdad man Tuesday afternoon, March 5, was an overdose involving fentanyl-laced pills.

At around 4 p.m., the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) received a report of a medical emergency at a home on Lawler Terrace in Bagdad. When deputies arrived, medical personnel were performing life-saving measures on a 30-year-old man, but he could not be revived, according to a news release.

Deputies spoke with a family member who told them that earlier she had taken the victim to Phoenix for an appointment. Before leaving, they went to a fast food restaurant for lunch. At the restaurant, the victim went to use the restroom and when they eventually returned to their vehicle, the victim looked noticeably ill and was having a hard time staying awake, deputies were told. He started complaining that he was not feeling well, so they stopped at a store, where he began throwing up in a restroom. They then decided to head home to Bagdad, which is about a two-and-a-half hour drive from Phoenix.

On the way to Bagdad, the family member heard the victim throwing up, coughing and what she thought was snoring, according to the news release. About 30 minutes from their home, the driver could no longer hear any concerning sounds from the victim and thought he was sleeping, she told deputies. At their house, she tried to wake him without success and called 911.

During a search of the victim’s clothing, deputies found several blue pills in his pants. Detectives from Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) tested the pills and they showed positive for fentanyl, YCSO reported. The family said the victim had a drug history involving the use of pills, but had been through rehabilitation and claimed he was clean.

The victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and the exact cause of death is pending their findings. Authorities are also waiting to release the name of the man who died until his entire family has been notified of his death.

“This incident, based on the information known at this point, indicates the likelihood of a fentanyl overdose,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said. “The power to kill a human being by this narcotic cannot be underestimated. Please share the story with those you care about.”

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

PANT makes arrests involving alleged use, sale of fentanyl
Deadly blue 'Mexican oxy' pills take toll on US Southwest
Bagdad man accused of assaulting off-duty sheriff’s deputy
Should drug dealers be charged with murder? States ponder
Prosecutor: Prince thought he was taking common painkiller

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
08
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy