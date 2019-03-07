OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, March 07
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Border Patrol seizes nearly $535K worth of heroin, meth

Officers located meth within the gas tank of a smuggling vehicle (U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo)

Officers located meth within the gas tank of a smuggling vehicle (U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo)

For The Daily Miner
Originally Published: March 7, 2019 11:11 a.m.

TUCSON – US Border Patrol officials say officers at the Port of Nogales border crossing seized more than 90 pounds of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and suspected fentanyl on Friday from two separate drug seizures.

According to a news release, Border Patrol officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing stopped a 37-year-old Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, man for a further inspection of his Ford truck when he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico on Friday morning. Following an alert by a narcotics detection dog, officers found nearly 57 pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $171,000.

About an hour later, a drug detection dog at the Mariposa Crossing alerted to a Jeep SUV that was crossing back into the U.S. from Mexico. A 24-year-old man from Nogales, Mexico, was found with several packages of drugs throughout the vehicle. The drugs were identified as more than five pounds of cocaine, worth more than $121,000. CBP officers also seized nearly 21 pounds of meth, worth nearly $63,000; more than six pounds of heroin, worth $164,000 and more than a pound of fentanyl, worth almost $16,000.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicles. The men were arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Border officials in Arizona arrest 6 for drug smuggling
As fentanyl seizures rise, so do safety concerns around the deadly drug
Border Patrol seizes $1 million in drugs in Arizona
National Guard troops providing manpower at state’s borders
Border officials arrest 2 men, seize meth worth $370,000

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
08
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

SECTIONS
News
Opinion
Sports
Features
Milestones
Obituaries
CLASSIFIEDS
Main
Jobs
Cars
Real Estate
Place an Ad
Contact Us
EVENTS
Today's Events
Search Events
Submit Event
SUBMISSIONS
Submit a News Tip
Birth
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Website Feedback
Subscriber Services

Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Kingman Daily Miner and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy