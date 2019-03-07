Border Patrol seizes nearly $535K worth of heroin, meth

TUCSON – US Border Patrol officials say officers at the Port of Nogales border crossing seized more than 90 pounds of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and suspected fentanyl on Friday from two separate drug seizures.
According to a news release, Border Patrol officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing stopped a 37-year-old Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, man for a further inspection of his Ford truck when he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico on Friday morning. Following an alert by a narcotics detection dog, officers found nearly 57 pounds of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $171,000.
About an hour later, a drug detection dog at the Mariposa Crossing alerted to a Jeep SUV that was crossing back into the U.S. from Mexico. A 24-year-old man from Nogales, Mexico, was found with several packages of drugs throughout the vehicle. The drugs were identified as more than five pounds of cocaine, worth more than $121,000. CBP officers also seized nearly 21 pounds of meth, worth nearly $63,000; more than six pounds of heroin, worth $164,000 and more than a pound of fentanyl, worth almost $16,000.
Officers seized the drugs and vehicles. The men were arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
