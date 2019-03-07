City is looking to fill Planning and Zoning Commission vacancy

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has a vacancy on its Planning and Zoning Commission, and the community is encouraged to submit applications.

The commission meets at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month, with appointed commissioners serving three-year terms. However, they can fill less than half of a term and then serve two three-year terms. Reappointment after that point requires a supermajority vote of City Council.

Being a planning and zoning commissioner is a volunteer position, and applicants need to reside within Kingman city limits and be registered to vote. The City prefers applicants who have lived in Kingman for at least a year, and who have some experience in the planning and zoning field.

“We’re really just searching for people, citizen volunteers, who are interested in the development of the community and would like a voice in that process,” said Planning Services Manager Rich Ruggles. “They don’t necessarily have to be heavily knowledgeable in development, but should have some understanding and some basic ability to be able to listen to a presentation, listen to the facts, and be able to discern and make a reasonable decision based on the facts.”

Some of the duties of the Planning and Zoning Commission include updating the general plan every 10 years; recommending area and neighborhood plans; consideration of abandonments, conditional use permits and rezone requests; and addressing requests for text amendments to the City zoning ordinance.



Applications can be found on the City’s website at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/ by clicking on “Residents,” then “City News.” Those interested can then scroll to the bottom of page and click on “Planning and Zoning Commission Vacancy.” The March 8 deadline for applications has been extended to April 5. Completed applications should be returned to the City Clerk’s Office at 310 N. Fourth St.

Questions can be directed to City Planner Sylvia Shaffer at 928-753-8131 or sshaffer@cityofkingman.gov, or to Planning Services Manager Rich Ruggles at 928-753-8160 or rruggles@cityofkingman.gov.