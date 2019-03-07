Community View | Are you willing to gamble the lives of your children?

The Arizona House just passed a bill on to the Senate that would allow parents (and others?) picking up children from school to access the school grounds with loaded weapons. So here is my question to the public.

Have you ever picked up a child from school and noticed an angry or inebriated person picking up their children? Before retiring, I worked in schools for 25 years. Public, private, and state schools. And I can assure you, stuff happens.

How many times have we seen a mass shooting occur, and the people who knew the shooter thought they were just a nice, quiet person? Or they had "issues," but no one ever thought they would do something like that?

Most people are responsible, law-abiding citizens. But it only takes one person who is angry, off their meds, drunk, or suffering from severe depression or some other problem, to enter a school with a weapon, and we have a tragedy.

The state Legislature, with HB 2693, is asking you to gamble your child's safety, your grandchild's safety, and the safety of the children who attend school with them on the premise that “things don't happen.” They think in the event someone does go off the rails, other people with guns will protect your child.

They are also endangering staff – teachers, assistants and front office secretaries, who are usually the brunt of anger when people lose their temper. Not only do we pay teachers less than many other states, now we are expecting new teachers to come to Arizona and teach for lower wages and be targets for packing parents.

The possibilities are scary, life is unpredictable. My kids are grown and live in other states; my grandchildren attend schools where guns are not allowed. As much as I miss them, I am happy in the knowledge that their states do not have people in government willing to risk their lives to appease the gun lobby.

So what about you? Feel like gambling with the lives of Arizona's children? With the lives of your children? If not, please contact Sen. Borrelli and Gov. Ducey today.

Call or email them, and let them know our kids, our teachers, and school personnel are not pawns to be placed at risk.